‘Akhanda 2’ nine-track album adds anticipation

The makers of Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited Akhanda 2 have released the film’s complete soundtrack, heightening excitement ahead of its grand premiere on December 5. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film has already created substantial buzz with its intense promotional material, and the newly launched album adds to the growing anticipation.

Music director S Thaman strengthens his long-standing collaboration with Balakrishna with a spiritually charged and musically vibrant soundtrack. Among the early standouts is Akhanda Thandavam, rendered with commanding power by the Sarvepalli Sisters. Tracks like Gangadhara Shankara, Hara Hara, and Shambo combine devotional fervour with contemporary arrangements, while Shiva Shiva brings a softer, emotional layer to the mix.

The album’s biggest highlight, Thaandavam, features an impressive lineup of Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, and Deepak Blue. Their dynamic vocals elevate the track into an energetic fusion of spiritual depth and musical grandeur. Boyapati Sreenu’s meticulous attention to lyrical detail—especially the prominent Sanskrit elements—gives the album a distinct thematic flavour.

Thaman’s composition for Akhanda 2 is designed to intensify the film’s narrative, perfectly complementing Balakrishna’s dominating screen presence. Blending devotion, mass appeal, intensity, and emotion, the soundtrack stands out as both a spiritual journey and an audio spectacle.

Featuring a total of nine tracks, the album significantly boosts the excitement surrounding the film’s upcoming release.