‘Akhanda 2’ vehicle launch enthralls

Congratulations to Amar for brilliantly designing the Akhanda vehicle. The audience will be mesmerised when they see this creation on the big screen, said Director Boyapati Srinu at the Akhanda Roxx vehicle launch event.

The Akhanda Roxx vehicle launch event was held on a grand scale.

Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna’s vehicle was launched in a spectacular manner for ‘Akhanda 2’. Built with state-of-the-art engineering by XDrive, X Studios has given it a stunning cinematic look. The vehicle is designed to stand as a testament to power, heritage, and mass energy. It reflects Nandamuri Balakrishna’s powerful screen presence and connects with the story. Director Boyapati Srinu and his core creative team were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Director Boyapati Srinu said: “Hello everyone. Thank you to all the fans who came to today’s vehicle launch event. In the video you just saw, there are about ten vehicles specially designed for my film. Amar designs wonderfully. He worked day and night to create this vehicle you’re seeing now. He deserves to be congratulated for that. You will understand how brilliantly this vehicle is used in action when you see it in theatres. You will feel very proud when you see it on screen. If a powerful character emerges, there must be an object to match it. The more powerful the character, the more powerful this vehicle will be. Thanks to Amar for designing this vehicle wonderfully in a very short time, just as we wanted. The event was conducted beautifully. ‘Akhanda 2’ will be released on December 5. This is a film that will make all fans very happy. This film is the soul of India — you will understand after watching it. Thank you very much.”

Amar said: “Greetings to everyone. Thank you to Director Boyapati Srinu for attending this event. We are fortunate to work on a prestigious film like ‘Akhanda 2’. This vehicle will mesmerise audiences on screen. We have always shared a great connection with Director Boyapati; he takes great care in everything. This vehicle has been designed in a very special way. It was a pleasure to be part of this project. This film will surely entertain all of you.”

Akhanda Roxx — a sensational event created by the fusion of cinema, innovation, and automotive engineering. Xenex, the organiser of the event, has been setting milestones in the premium entertainment sector for the past 20 years, delivering memorable experiences for generations. This year, it became even more historic as they officially inaugurated two new state-of-the-art wings.

XDrive unveiled the first Hero-Concept Vehicle — a symbol of automotive innovation. X Studios, a fusion of creative engineering, cinematic storytelling, and mechanical expertise, designed this incredible vehicle. In a rare opportunity for fans and media, a special, never-before-seen, unreleased scene of Nandamuri Balakrishna from ‘Akhanda 2’ was screened, which enthralled everyone.