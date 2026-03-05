Annual mobilisation parade concludes at SAR CPL

Hyderabad: The annual mobilisation parade for the armed police forces at SAR CPL (Special Armed Reserve Central Police Lines), Amberpet, concluded successfully on Wednesday with a formal ‘de-mobilisation’ parade.

Following the guidelines of TGPM (Telangana State Police Manual) Para 800, Chapter 42, Order No. 807, the 14-day intensive training programme, which commenced on February 16, reached its culmination on Wednesday. At 6:45 am, the de-mobilisation parade was organised.

R. Venkateswarlu, DCP, CAR, HAC & Commandant, SAR CPL, attended the parade. Addressing the force, Commandant Venkateswarlu emphasised that the skills acquired during the mobilisation should be strictly implemented during field duties to ensure the safety and security of the public with utmost discipline.

During this 14-day mobilisation period, approximately 470 personnel underwent rigorous training to enhance their professional capabilities.

The core areas of focus included - operational duties: Personnel were extensively trained in guard duties, escort duties, law & order bandobust, VIP security protocols and advanced weaponh.

Firing and Drills: Out of the total strength, 407 personnel actively participated in firing practice to sharpen their marksmanship. Additionally, skills in squad drill, arms drill, and lathi drill were significantly upgraded.

Public Order Management: Specialised training was provided on mob operations (crowd control) and fire fighting techniques to handle emergencies effectively.

Awareness and Well-being: Detailed sessions were conducted on the ill effects of online gaming, alcohol, and narcotics. Personnel were also educated on cyber fraud prevention, first aid, balanced nutrition and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits.

Administrative proficiency: The staff was briefed on administrative aspects, including HRMS (Human Resource Management System), service rules, leave rules, and the implications of major and minor punishments.

Logistics management: Training was imparted regarding deployment strategies, bell of arms management, stores maintenance and vehicle maintenance.