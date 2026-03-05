Jagga Reddy celebrates Holi in Sangareddy

Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy energised party activists and supporters by dancing continuously for three hours during Holi celebrations on Wednesday. Saying “I am a disco dancer,” he became the special attraction at the celebrations, dancing to evergreen classic songs.

Party leaders and activists enthusiastically participated in the celebrations, dancing and enjoying the festive spirit. The event continued uninterrupted for nearly three hours from 10 am creating a vibrant festive atmosphere among party ranks.

Dancing to the beats of drums, film songs and folk music, Reddy captivated the audience with his lively performance near the Ramnagar Kaman. His energetic singing and dancing delighted the crowd.

Among those who participated in the celebrations were TPCC State general secretary Thopaji Anantha Kishan, party Sangareddy constituency in-charge Julakanti Anjaneyulu, senior leader Kuna Santosh, Sangareddy town president George Mathews, Kiran Goud, several councilors, party leaders and a large number of party activists.