Akhil Akkineni's Agent Trailer Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's young hero Akhil Akkineni is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with his espionage thriller Agent this summer. The teaser, first look posters, promos and lyrical videos already raised the expectations on the movie. Now, as the release date is nearing, the makers locked the trailer launch date and dropped the new poster holding the lead actors of the movie.



Even Akhil also shared the trailer launch date poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Let's begin the #AGENT ACTION HEAT to beat the summer wave #AgentTrailer out on APRIL 18th Stay Excited for the Massive Launch #AGENTonApril28th".

The poster showcases Mammootty, Akhil and Dino Morea in intense looks holding the machine guns! The trailer of this movie will be launched on 18th April, 2023!

On this special occasion, the makers of this movie organised a press meet and announced this great news…

DOP Rasool's speech…

Lead actress Sakshi Vaidya's speech…

Antagonist Dino Morea's speech…

Producer Anil Sunkara's speech…

Director Surender Reddy's speech…

Lead actor Akhil Akkineni's speech…

The beautiful pics of press meet…

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…