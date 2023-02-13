Akhil's Pan India film "Agent" is in its final stages of filming.

"Akhil's 'Agent' has been in production for an extended period of time, facing numerous delays along the way. The film is being produced on a grand scale, boasting intense action sequences and high-speed chases. This will be the largest project to date for both director Surender Reddy and Akhil. The filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver the best possible outcome.

The film was first announced in April 2021 and after two years of filming, it has finally reached its final stages. The remaining portion of filming will take place in foreign locations and is set to be a major action sequence. Once filming is complete, the team has planned a series of promotions starting from March. With a budget of nearly 100Cr, the film requires a strong promotional strategy and impactful teasers to create a buzz.



AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema are financing this ambitious pan-India project. Malayalam star Mammootty will play a crucial role in the film, driving the story alongside Akhil Akkineni. The stylish direction of Surender Reddy is expected to be a major highlight of the movie."

