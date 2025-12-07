Akshay, Saif starrer ‘Haiwaan’ wraps filming

The much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan officially wrapped its shoot on Sunday. Production house Thespian Films marked the occasion by sharing photos from the final day on set. One image shows Saif Ali Khan and director Priyadarshan cutting an “It’s a wrap” cake, while actor Saiyami Kher is also seen celebrating with the team.

“It’s a wrap of our film Haiwaan! Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude and pride! See you soon at the theatres!” the makers wrote on social media, expressing joy as the film moved into its next production phase.

Haiwaan is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, though the filmmaker has revealed that the Hindi version includes major changes to both dialogue and screenplay. The original starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who unexpectedly becomes the protector of a judge’s daughter. Recently, Priyadarshan confirmed that Mohanlal will be seen in a cameo in Haiwaan, adding to the excitement around the project.

The film marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Priyadarshan as a trio. It also reunites Akshay and Saif on the big screen after a long gap of 17 years since Tashan (2008). Shriya Pilgaonkar also plays a key role in the movie. With filming now complete, the makers are eyeing a 2026 theatrical release, setting high expectations for this action-thriller.