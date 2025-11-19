‘AKT’ trailer launches with grand fan frenzy in Kurnool

Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited entertainer Andhra King Taluka is gearing up for release on November 27, and the team hosted a spectacular trailer launch event in Kurnool. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film promises a blend of high energy, romance, and heartfelt emotion. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead, while Kannada star Upendra appears as a superstar. The already-popular album by Vivek–Mervin has added to the buzz.

The Kurnool event drew massive crowds, with a drone show and fireworks adding grandeur to the celebrations. The trailer introduces Sagar, a passionate fan of superstar Surya, whose life revolves around cinema. His love story, fan frenzy, and an unexpected insult at a theatre set the stage for a strong emotional and dramatic narrative. When circumstances push fan loyalty to a breaking point, Surya steps forward in an unexpected way.

Ram delivers a powerful performance as Sagar, while Bhagyashree charms with her screen presence. Upendra’s role adds depth, and Rahul Ramakrishna impresses as the loyal friend. With stunning visuals by Siddharth Nuni and an emotional score by Vivek–Mervin, the trailer has heightened expectations.

Speaking at the event, Ram said the film is his most personal work, praising the team and calling it a heartfelt tribute to fans. The cast and crew urged audiences to experience the film in theatres on November 27.