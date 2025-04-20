‘ALCC’ gears up for release with a heartfelt pre-release event

Under the banner of LR Film Circuits, the film ALCC (O Universal Bachelor), directed by Leleedhar Rao Kola, is all set to hit screens on April 25. After receiving an encouraging response to its trailer, the team held a grand pre-release event attended by media, industry insiders, and well-wishers.

Speaking at the event, lead actor JP Naveen shared his gratitude, stating, “For someone with no background, this opportunity means a lot. I thank director Leleedhar Rao Kola garu for this chance. The cinematography and music are top-notch, and I hope audiences support newcomers like us.”

Heroine Sravani Setti appreciated the director’s vision, saying, “Leleedhar garu, who was once a teacher, has now become a filmmaker. This film carries a fresh touch, and I’m confident viewers will enjoy it.”

Director Nagesh praised the film’s sincerity and message. “Whether big or small, good content should be supported. Just like a farmer doesn’t quit farming due to loss, filmmakers shouldn’t give up either,” he remarked.

Director Samudra commended Kola’s transition from education to cinema, expressing hopes for the film’s success.

Leleedhar Rao Kola closed the event with heartfelt thanks to the cast, crew, and supporters. “We made this film with love and hard work. I believe it will resonate with audiences. Special thanks to directors Nagesh garu and Samudra garu for standing by us,” he said. ALCC promises a unique cinematic experience and is slated for release on April 25.