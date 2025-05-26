Alia Bhatt and Deepti Sadhwani dazzle at Cannes 2025 closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 was nothing short of a grand affair, drawing a constellation of global stars to the French Riviera. Among those who turned heads were Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and rising star Deepti Sadhwani, both bringing distinct elegance and glamour to the red carpet.

While Alia Bhatt charmed with her refined grace, it was Deepti Sadhwani who stole the spotlight with a dramatic, Cleopatra-inspired gold ensemble that redefined red carpet royalty.

Sadhwani’s gown, designed by Kosovo-based couture duo Kujta & Meri, shimmered with the opulence of a golden era. The fitted bodice, accented with regal diadems, flowed into a molten gold skirt that flared like a sculpted masterpiece—fit for an empress of old. She carried the look with a powerful presence, walking the red carpet not merely as an actress but as a woman embodying command, mystique and grandeur.

“For me, this look at the Cannes 2025 closing ceremony is not just fashion, it’s a modern feeling of royal,” Sadhwani stated. “It’s a Cleopatra-inspired outfit exuding royalty and giving me the goddess vibe.”

The ensemble did more than just captivate; it carried meaning. As an Indian actress presenting her work at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, Sadhwani’s decision to wear a look that bridged cultures spoke volumes. “I chose this because it speaks to the kind of woman I aspire to be on the global stage: unapologetically powerful, rooted in grace, and unafraid to take up space,” she shared.

Her appearance quickly ignited social media, where fans hailed her as “the Indian in Egyptian queen avatar” and praised her for bringing “gold-drenched glamour with a legacy of power” to the red carpet. “Cannes got her new goddess,” one user wrote.

Sadhwani later posted a photo from the evening with the caption, “Channelling Cleopatra, dripping in drama,” encapsulating the impact of her look, which merged fashion with historical resonance.

But for the actress, the moment was about more than glamour. “I wanted to close this chapter in something that doesn’t whisper elegance, it declares legacy,” she said. And with that, she delivered a statement—bold, beautiful, and unforgettable.

Cannes 2025 had many dazzling moments, but Deepti Sadhwani’s appearance will be remembered as one that elevated the red carpet to the realm of legend—where history, heritage and ambition converged in a dress of gold.