Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy And Dropped A Cute Pic…

It's great news to all the fans of the Kapoor family and Alia Bhatt! Just a couple of months ago the lovebirds tied a knot and made the netizens to celebrate the special moment and now they gave another reason to go overjoyed! Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy through social media and made the day for all their friends, family and co-stars. This news is now creating a buzz on Twitter and Instagram as they also shared a cute pic from the hospital!



Alia Bhatt shared a cute pic on her Instagram page and announced this great news to all her fans… Take a look!

In the first pic, Alia and Ranbir are seen witnessing the little one's glimpse on the screen and she also wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon".

This new went viral on social media and even Ishaan Khattar, Armaan Malik, Soni Razdan, Riddhima, Rakul Preet, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and a few other actors congratulated them and welcomed them to the parents zone!

Alia's mother Soni also shared the news on her Instagram page and wrote, "Words really don't do justice to this moment. I am just so so happy for Ranbir and Alia and for all of us. There is nothing greater or more profound in this world than bringing another life into it".

Well, Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied a knot on 14th April, 2022 at the Vastu building, Mumbai amid close family members and industry friends. They dated for many years and married and now, they are all set to welcome the little bundle of joy to their family. It's a great moment for both Kapoor and Bhatt families.

On the hand, both of them will be sharing screen space for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra movie. It has an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Amirabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a few other A-listers are expected to essay cameo roles in the movie.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Congratulations Alia and Ranbir… It's the big news for the day!