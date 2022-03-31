Alia Bhatt quashes rumors about being unhappy with RRR team

Since the release of the RRR film, everyone has been talking about the performance of Alia Bhatt in the film. On the other hand, some rumors have gone viral that Alia Bhatt is unhappy with the team and director Rajamouli.

As per the rumors, it is heard that she had deleted all the posts related to RRR from her Instagram handler. Besides, it was also heard that she is also unhappy with the less screen presence in the film. After these rumors came out, now Alia has quashed these rumors.

On her official Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid." Hope this post will keep an end to all the rumors.



















