All set for Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ release

Indian cinema lovers are eagerly awaiting the release of Thug Life, a high-octane gangster drama that marks the powerful reunion of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and iconic director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on June 5, creating massive buzz across the nation.

This collaboration, coming 38 years after their cult classic Nayakan, has naturally led to sky-high expectations. That film still stands tall as one of the most influential movies in Indian cinematic history, and fans hope Thug Life will mirror that success.

Promotional content for the film—including its teaser and trailer—has already gone viral, with A.R. Rahman's music adding further excitement. The songs have become instant chartbusters, and the film's marketing campaign is in full swing.

Adding to the anticipation is the film’s stellar cast: Silambarasan (Simbu), Ashok Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, and Abhirami play pivotal roles. Simbu’s character is being touted as a major highlight, and the actor reportedly took on the role solely because of the Mani Ratnam–Kamal Haasan combo. Trisha, who made a grand comeback with Ponniyin Selvan, will be seen in a never-before-seen role that’s drawing curiosity.

In Telugu, the film is being released by N. Sudhakar Reddy under Sreshth Movies, known for past blockbusters like Vikram and Amaran. Produced by Raj Kamal International Films, Thug Life is expected to be another milestone in both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s careers.