All set for ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ theatrical trailer launch

King Nagarjuna is set to enthrall audiences in the upcoming film, "Naa Saami Ranga," a rural action drama directed by Vijay Binni. Scheduled for a grand release on January 14, the film also stars Allari Naresh and Raj Tharun in pivotal roles, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

Excitement is building as the team gears up to unveil the theatrical trailer on January 9 at 3:15 PM. To mark this announcement, a mass poster featuring Nagarjuna has been released, heightening the anticipation for what promises to be a power-packed film. The recently concluded shoot has paved the way for post-production activities, bringing the release date even closer.









Adding to the star-studded cast are Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, and Rukshar Dhillon as the female leads, ensuring a well-rounded ensemble. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chutturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, and it boasts the musical brilliance of Oscar award-winning composer MM Keeravani, creating further buzz around the project.

As the clock ticks down to the release of "Naa Saami Ranga," fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the theatrical trailer, hoping for a glimpse into the captivating world crafted by this talented team.