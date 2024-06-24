All set for the trailer launch of ‘Bharateeyudu 2’

Universal Hero Kamal Haasan is set to make a triumphant return in "Bharateeyudu 2" (Indian 2), the eagerly awaited sequel to the iconic 1996 blockbuster "Bharateeyudu" (Indian). Directed by visionary filmmaker Shankar S, renowned for his epic storytelling, this film promises to be a cinematic spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide.

"Bharateeyudu 2" is a pan-India production that features an ensemble cast including S.J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, NedumudiVenu, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Deepa Shankar, Anant Mahadevan, George Maryan, Vinod Sagar, Akhilendra Mishra, and Benedict Garrett. The film also pays tribute to the late actors Vivek, G. Marimuthu, and Manobala, acknowledging their contributions to the project.

The sequel marks the first collaboration between Shankar and the musical maestro Anirudh Ravichander, whose soundtrack has already received widespread acclaim. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on July 12, 2024. To heighten the anticipation, the film's trailer will be unveiled on June 25, 2024, during a special event in Mumbai. The 2-minute and 36-second trailer promises a glimpse into the high-octane action and drama that awaits. Lyca Productions has released a new poster featuring Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) carrying a bag, signaling the arrival of the powerful trailer.

Produced on a grand scale by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, "Bharateeyudu 2" boasts stunning cinematography by Ravi Varma and precise editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. The film's Telugu theatrical rights have been acquired by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, with distribution in the Ceded region handled by Sri Lakshmi Movies, ensuring a wide release across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Kamal Haasan reprises his role as VeerasekaranSenapathy, the vigilante hero of "Bharateeyudu," in a sequel that promises to surpass its predecessor in every way. The film aims to redefine the boundaries of action cinema with its gripping storyline and spectacular visuals.