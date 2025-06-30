Allari Naresh dives into a gritty new avatar in ‘Alcohol’ first look

Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, has announced a bold new project titled Alcohol, starring Allari Naresh in a strikingly intense lead role. Helmed by director MeherTej, the film’s first look poster was unveiled recently and has already sparked curiosity across the industry.

The gripping poster features a haunting close-up of Allari Naresh submerged in alcohol—both literally and metaphorically—hinting at a storyline that explores the murky boundaries between illusion and reality. Known for his versatility, Naresh seems to be taking a deep dive into a dark, emotional space with this role.

Ruhani Sharma plays the female lead in the film, promising a strong supporting performance. The atmospheric tone of Alcohol is expected to be elevated by Ghibran’s intense background score. Ghibran, known for crafting music that heightens tension, is a perfect fit for the psychological undertones the film hints at.

Jiju Sunny is handling the cinematography, while Niranjan Devaramane takes charge of the editing, ensuring a tight and visually compelling narrative.

Producer Naga Vamsi continues to establish his reputation for backing unique, content-driven cinema. With Alcohol, he adds yet another daring project to his lineup, one that promises to blend realism with emotional intensity.Alcohol is poised to be a raw, immersive cinematic experience.