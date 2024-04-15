Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ locks release date

Allari Naresh, renowned for his comedic prowess, is set to tickle funny bones once again in the upcoming rib-tickling comedy, "Aa Okkati Adakku." Directed by debutant Malli Ankam and produced by Rajiv Chilaka under Chilaka Productions, the film promises a delightful ride of laughter and entertainment. Faria Abdullah joins Allari Naresh as the female lead, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Following the uproarious reception of its teaser, anticipation for the film has been steadily building. Now, with the announcement of its release date, the excitement among movie buffs has reached a fever pitch. Scheduled to hit screens on May 3rd, "Aa Okkati Adakku" strategically targets the summer holiday season, aiming to bring joy to audiences during their leisure time.

In a video message, Allari Naresh himself assured fans that "Aa Okkati Adakku" is poised to be a complete entertainer, promising non-stop laughter and fun-filled moments. With his track record of delivering memorable comedic performances, expectations are soaring for this latest offering from the actor.

Adding to the film's buzz, Tollywood's prominent distribution house, Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, has acquired the theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This move ensures a wide and extensive release across the Telugu states, maximizing the reach of the film and catering to the eager audience awaiting its release.

Behind the scenes, a talented crew brings the film to life. Suryaa handles cinematography, capturing the comedic antics with finesse, while the music by Gopi Sundar sets the tone for laughter. Noted dialogue writer Abburi Ravi infuses wit into the script, ensuring a steady stream of humorous dialogues. Chota K Prasad's editing and J K Murthy's art direction further contribute to the film's visual appeal and comedic timing.

As fans eagerly await Allari Naresh's return to the silver screen in a full-fledged comic avatar, "Aa Okkati Adakku" promises to deliver wholesome entertainment for audiences of all ages. With its lighthearted narrative and stellar cast, the film is primed to become a favorite among comedy enthusiasts, offering a much-needed dose of laughter and joy.







