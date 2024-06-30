Allari Naresh’s fierce avatar unveiled in ‘Bachhala Malli’ glimpse

On the occasion of Allari Naresh's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film "Bachhala Malli" released a special glimpse that showcases the actor in a powerful new role. Known for his comedic performances, Naresh takes on a raw and rustic character in this action-packed film.

The teaser offers a brief yet intense look at Naresh’s character. In the first scene, he angrily tears down a loudspeaker blaring the Bhagavad Gita, disrupting his sleep. The second scene depicts him forcefully confronting a group of people in a bar, defending his self-respect. This dramatic shift from his usual comedic roles is both refreshing and captivating. The glimpse, promising an intense action thriller, suggests "Bachhala Malli" will be a feast for fans of the genre.

Technically, the teaser stands out with impressive contributions from cinematographer Richard M Nathan and music director Vishal Chandrasekhar. Their combined efforts enhance the visual and auditory appeal of the film, making the glimpse even more engaging.

Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner, "Bachhala Malli" features Amritha Aiyer as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha, adding depth to the film’s narrative.

Vishal Chandrasekhar’s musical score and Richard M Nathan’s cinematography promise a high-quality production. Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, who previously helmed "Solo Brathuke So Better," the film is set in the 1990s and explores an emotional journey filled with action and drama.

As announced by the makers, "Bachhala Malli" is scheduled for a theatrical release in September. Fans eagerly await this new chapter in Allari Naresh's career, anticipating a thrilling performance that showcases his versatility as an actor.