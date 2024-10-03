Allu Arjun Condemns Derogatory Comments on Film Personalities, Calls for Respect and Responsibility

Icon Star Allu Arjun has spoken out strongly against the recent derogatory comments made about film personalities and their families. In a statement shared publicly, the actor condemned the baseless remarks, calling them deeply disrespectful and contrary to the values of Telugu culture.

"I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behavior is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture," Allu Arjun stated.





Emphasizing the need for accountability, he urged those involved to act more responsibly, especially when it comes to respecting individual privacy, particularly towards women. "Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women," he added.

The actor concluded his statement by calling for a collective effort to promote respect and dignity in society as a whole, reminding everyone of the importance of fostering a respectful environment.

This statement from Allu Arjun has been met with widespread support from his fans and the industry, reinforcing the need for respectful discourse in public spaces.