Allu Arjun proves his global dominance

Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun is proving his global dominance, from his iconic Pushpa 2 dialogue, “Not national, international,” to gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter India. The stylish star exudes confidence and charisma in his latest magazine shoot, setting social media abuzz.

Dressed in a sharp blazer with a casual yet commanding pose—feet propped up towards the camera—Allu Arjun effortlessly blends attitude with raw intensity. His latest photoshoot has fans raving about his magnetic screen presence and star power.

Sharing the cover, The Hollywood Reporter India quoted the actor from his exclusive interview:

"Anything can be national cinema — a Telugu film, a Hindi film. I just think any film that crosses borders across all states is a national film… It’s all one cinema today."

Crowned as the ‘Star of India’ for the magazine’s launch edition, Allu Arjun continues to break barriers with Pushpa 2, a Telugu-language sensation that has reshaped Hindi cinema’s landscape. His ability to shatter box office records—crossing ₹1,830 crore—and redefine masculinity with a blend of “alpha-ness” and elegance makes him a true trendsetter.

Whether national or international, one thing is certain—Allu Arjun reigns supreme.