Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Breaks Major Records Before Release

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is breaking records even before the release of his much-anticipated film 'Pushpa 2' (Pushpa 2: The Rule).

Set to hit a staggering 11,500 theaters, it’s poised to become the biggest Indian film release ever.

With a pre-release business exceeding Rs. 1025 crores, record-breaking ticket prices, and a surge in advance bookings both locally and internationally, 'Pushpa 2' is already making waves and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

In an incredible feat, advance bookings for 'Pushpa 2' kicked off on November 30. Within days, the film has already sold over 6.59 lakh tickets across 15,754 shows in India.

The demand for morning shows has been especially overwhelming, contributing to a massive Rs. 32.75 crores in gross collections.

The Telugu states are leading the way, with collections of Rs. 16.35 crores from local shows.

The Hindi belt is not far behind, contributing Rs. 14.84 crores. As bookings continue to surge, 'Pushpa 2' is expected to cross a staggering Rs. 70 crores in advance bookings soon.

Such is the popularity of the film that the Hindi version alone witnessed sale of over 1 lakh tickets within just 24 hours at top multiplex chains.

The film has already surpassed the advance bookings of blockbusters Hindi films, including 'Animal' (52.2k). This proves that Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' is set to dominate the box office.