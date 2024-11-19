Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Breaks Records with Its Television Rights Deal

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, is making waves ahead of its December 5 release. The film, starring Allu Arjun, has become a game-changer in the entertainment industry with its massive budget and record-breaking deals, particularly regarding its television rights.

The film, directed by Sukumar, has already made headlines for its massive production scale. With a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, ‘Pushpa 2’ stands as one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. Its television rights have been acquired by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, a record-breaking deal for the production house. While the exact figures remain undisclosed, Gada confirmed that this purchase marks their highest investment in India.

The digital rights of ‘Pushpa 2’ have also created a buzz. Netflix has secured the rights for an astounding Rs 275 crore, according to a report. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix, ensuring a global audience for this action-packed drama.

The trailer for ‘Pushpa 2,’ released on November 17, has further heightened expectations. Packed with intense action, gripping sequences, and stunning visuals, the trailer offers a glimpse into the high-stakes narrative that awaits viewers. The sequel continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, exploring his rise to power while facing new and powerful adversaries.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh. The technical brilliance behind ‘Pushpa 2’ is evident, with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling cinematography, Naveen Nooli overseeing editing, and Devi Sri Prasad composing the music.