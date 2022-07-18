Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Breaks One More Record

Pushpa by Allu Arjun has gone through a lot of fame and has broken several records at the box office. The film has ticked all the boxes, whether the songs or the dialogue. The film also has managed to create a new fanbase for Allu Arjun and rashmika Mandana. The songs have managed to achieve a milestone, and it doesn't end here as the album also has more than 5 billion views and which is no less than a miracle for a film like Pushpa. It is one of the biggest Indian albums to cross 5 billion views in all the areas combined.

What does all Arjun's role here look like now?

Now eagerly, fans are anticipating the second part of the famous film Pushpa. Allu Arjun will reprise his latest role as Pushpa raj, and rashmika bandanna will return as Pushpa Raj's love interest in Pushpa 2. Fahadh Fazil will play the role of the villain in the film. In March, the film is scheduled to start shooting As for rashmika. The actress is looking forward to returning to work and reuniting with her Co-stars. On the OTT platform, the film directed by Sukumar has amused the audience undoubtedly after the theoretical run.