Amala Paul denies second marriage!

Sexy siren Amala Paul married her long-time boyfriend AL Vijay but later got divorced from him on mutual consent. Later, she moved on to focus more on her work and never bothered to get into another relationship. In the recent past, there are a lot of rumors surfacing online that Amala Paul has got married to a Punjabi singer Bhuvinder Singh. Some of the pictures from their wedding too came out too. But Amala Paul revealed a new story for the same pictures.

Amala Paul stated that she is still single and did not marry anyone. Amala Paul also made it clear that the pictures that came out, are a part of a photoshoot and she did not marry the Punjabi singer. Amala Paul's statement clarified that her relationship status is single but we are awaiting more details on the same.