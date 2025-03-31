‘Amaravathiki Aahwanam’ first look promises a thrilling horror experience

With the rising demand for horror thrillers in the market, films like Munjya and Stree 2 have set the trend in Bollywood. Now, Telugu cinema is stepping into the genre with ‘Amaravathiki Aahwanam’, an intense horror thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by GVK, the film features Siva Kantamneni, Ester, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Supritha, alongside Siva Harish in key roles. The makers unveiled the first look poster on the occasion of Ugadi, and it has already created a buzz with its intriguing design. The poster, featuring the lead actors in black attire with serious expressions, effectively sets the tone for a gripping horror experience. Though their faces remain partially concealed, the intensity in their eyes adds to the film’s mysterious aura.

Produced on a grand scale by KS Shankar Rao and R Venkateswar Rao under the Light House Cine Magic banner, the film boasts a strong technical crew. J Prabhakar Reddy is handling cinematography, Padmanabhan Bharadwaj is composing the music, while Sai Babu Talari is in charge of editing. The film’s action sequences have been choreographed by Anji Master.Apart from the main cast, Ashok Kumar, Harish, Bhadram, and Gemini Suresh will also be seen in significant roles.