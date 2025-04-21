Live
- Maha CM bats for project completion within the set deadlines
- 'I will be 2000 percent behind him': Vasseur defends Hamilton after Saudi GP struggles
- Congress Leaders Join Muslim Community in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Stands with Minorities in Protest Against Waqf Board Law
- MP Mallu Ravi Highlights Bhū Bhārati Act as a Comprehensive Solution for Farmers’ Land Issues at Awareness Meet in Alampur
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service
- Blackmailed by ex-lover: Teacher who represented K’taka at national level, kills self
- Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Boost for Digestion, Detox, and Gut Health
- They don’t know how to compete with BJP: UP Minister Anil Rajbhar slams SP
- MP: Another man injured in tiger attack
Amardeep in lead role; ‘Sumathi Shatakam’ gets a grand launch
After the success of Mandira starring Sunny Leone, Viision Movie Makers is gearing up for its next cinematic offering, Sumathi Shatakam. Presented by...
After the success of Mandira starring Sunny Leone, Viision Movie Makers is gearing up for its next cinematic offering, Sumathi Shatakam. Presented by Kommalapati Sridhar and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar, this romantic entertainer marks the directorial debut of M. M. Naidu and introduces a refreshing new lead pair — Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and rising actress Sayli Chaudhari.
The film had a grand launch at the historic Vykuntapuram Village Temple in Amaravati. The muhurtham shot was conducted with traditional rituals, with Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen giving the first clap and Venna Sambasiva Reddy switching on the camera. The event witnessed the presence of the entire cast, crew, and several notable guests. Impressively, the team also began regular shooting on the same day.
The story of Sumathi Shatakam is penned by Bandaru Naidu, while Subhash Anand will be composing the music. Halsewami is handling cinematography, and Suresh Vinnakota is on board as the editor.
With a vibrant mix of youthful energy, a compelling romantic narrative, and a technically strong crew, Sumathi Shatakam promises to add a fresh flavor to the romantic drama space in Telugu cinema. The pairing of Amardeep and Sayli has already sparked curiosity among fans, and the film is expected to strike a chord with younger audiences.