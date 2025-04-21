Amardeep in lead role; ‘Sumathi Shatakam’ gets a grand launch

After the success of Mandira starring Sunny Leone, Viision Movie Makers is gearing up for its next cinematic offering, Sumathi Shatakam. Presented by Kommalapati Sridhar and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar, this romantic entertainer marks the directorial debut of M. M. Naidu and introduces a refreshing new lead pair — Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and rising actress Sayli Chaudhari.

The film had a grand launch at the historic Vykuntapuram Village Temple in Amaravati. The muhurtham shot was conducted with traditional rituals, with Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen giving the first clap and Venna Sambasiva Reddy switching on the camera. The event witnessed the presence of the entire cast, crew, and several notable guests. Impressively, the team also began regular shooting on the same day.

The story of Sumathi Shatakam is penned by Bandaru Naidu, while Subhash Anand will be composing the music. Halsewami is handling cinematography, and Suresh Vinnakota is on board as the editor.

With a vibrant mix of youthful energy, a compelling romantic narrative, and a technically strong crew, Sumathi Shatakam promises to add a fresh flavor to the romantic drama space in Telugu cinema. The pairing of Amardeep and Sayli has already sparked curiosity among fans, and the film is expected to strike a chord with younger audiences.