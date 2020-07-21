Amazon Prime Video drops the trailer for Bandish Bandits

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of the highly awaited all-new Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits which will be available to stream from 4th August, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are also making their digital debut with this show. Video today released the trailer of the highly awaited all-new Amazon Original Serieswhich will be available to stream from 4th August, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are also making their digital debut with this show.

Ritwik Bhowmik, lead actor: "Bandish Bandits has been a dream in the making. Working with stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni for my debut was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner."

Shreya Chaudhry, lead actress: "Working with Anand Tiwari has always been something I had wanted to do, so being part of Bandish Bandits is nothing short of serendipitous. I could not have asked for a better setting to work and learn more about acting, that too from some of the most talented and respected actors in India! I believe the show is a heart-warming journey of music and love and think it is something the audience would very much enjoy watching."

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family's legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

The series is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah (A Wednesday, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Atul Kulkarni (Page 3, Rang De Basanti), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Love Per Square Foot, Delhi Belly), Sheeba Chaddha (Mirzapur, Talaash) and Rajesh Tailang (Mirzapur, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).



