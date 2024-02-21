Ameen Sayani, Legendary Radio Presenter & Geetmala Voice, Passes Away at 91

Renowned former radio announcer Ameen Sayani, celebrated for his iconic show Binaca Geetmala, breathed his last on Tuesday in Mumbai at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by his son, Rajil Sayani, who revealed that Ameen suffered a fatal heart attack. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, awaiting the arrival of some relatives on Wednesday.



Ameen Sayani, born on December 21, 1932, captivated audiences across the Indian Subcontinent with his warm greeting, "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" (Hello sisters and brothers, this is your friend Ameen Sayani), on Radio Ceylon. His illustrious career spanned over 42 years, starting with Binaca Geetmala in 1952 on Radio Ceylon and later on Vividh Bharati (AIR).

Ameen Sayani's impact extended beyond the airwaves, with over 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 spots/jingles produced, compiled, or spoken for since 1951. He also made notable appearances in films like Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl, portraying the role of an announcer at various events.

Social media has been flooded with tributes, acknowledging Ameen Sayani's role in popularizing All India Radio in India. Fans expressed their gratitude for the timeless Binaca Geetmala, with one tweet stating, "Binaca Geetmala would always remain eternal. Thank you for the music and memories. RIP, Ameen Sayani Saab." Another shared childhood memories, saying, "Have very fond memories of Binaca Geetmala during my childhood…Ameen Sayani was a legend at that time… Rest in peace, sir."