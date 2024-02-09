  • Menu
Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He had earlier visited the temple during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Bachchan, according to reports, is in Ayodhya to inaugurate a jewellery brand showroom later in the evening.

