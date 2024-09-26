Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Hilarious Moments from ‘Sara Zamana’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing amusing behind-the-scenes stories from his iconic song ‘Sara Zamana’ featured in the film Yaarana. This episode brought a delightful blend of laughter and nostalgia as he interacted with contestant Swapn Chaturvedi, who hails from Madhya Pradesh.

During the episode, Swapn expressed his admiration for Bachchan’s extraordinary talent and versatility. In a light-hearted exchange, Amitabh responded, "Hum toh naukri ke chakkar mein hote hain, bas naukri mil jaye!" (I’m just trying to get a job), showcasing his down-to-earth personality and sense of humor.

Amitabh recounted the challenges faced during the filming of ‘Sara Zamana,’ a song that has become synonymous with his career. He revealed that he proposed shooting the song at the then-newly inaugurated Netaji Subhas Chandra Stadium in Kolkata. However, the turnout was beyond their expectations, with an audience of 50,000 fans showing up, far exceeding the stadium's capacity of 12,000. This overwhelming crowd forced the crew to pause filming, leading to a creative workaround. The team returned at night to shoot the sequence under the cover of darkness, utilizing candles to simulate the appearance of an audience.

One of the standout moments of the episode was Bachchan's amusing tale about his "bijli wala jacket" (electric jacket). The outfit, which dazzled with lights, became a comedic highlight during the performance. Amitabh shared that the jacket was wired to a power source, and every time the electricity flowed, he was jolted with small electric shocks. “I started dancing not out of choice, but because I was literally shocked into it!” he quipped, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 continues to be a source of entertainment and heartfelt stories. With Amitabh Bachchan at the helm, each episode is a unique blend of trivia, humor, and personal anecdotes that resonate with fans of all ages. Viewers can catch the excitement on Sony Entertainment Television and the SonyLiv app.