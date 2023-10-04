Live
- Optimising global aviation logistics is paramount
- Vijayawada: Novotel’s Food Exchange shines adjudged Best Restaurant
- Farmers demand PM to fulfil promises or face their wrath
- Cashing in on the caste factor: Will it work?
- Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp
- Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; Find new features
- Vijayawada: Rs 30 L ex gratia announced to kin of constable
- Kuki Organization Ends Shutdown Amid Protests Over Youth Killings In Manipur
- Guntur: Officials told to complete works on time
- Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives In Early Morning Tragedy On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway
Just In
Amitabh joins Rajinikanth in 'Thaliavar 170'
Highlights
Chennai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film. Lyca...
Chennai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday.
"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 "#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," the post read. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film "Hum".
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS