  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Amitabh joins Rajinikanth in 'Thaliavar 170'

Amitabh joins Rajinikanth in Thaliavar 170
x
Highlights

Chennai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film. Lyca...

Chennai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday.



"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 "#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," the post read. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film "Hum".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X