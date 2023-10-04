Amitabh joins Rajinikanth in 'Thaliavar 170'

Chennai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday.









"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 "#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," the post read. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film "Hum".

