Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa starrer 'Nikka Zaildar 4' pushed due to Punjab floods

As people of Punjab struggle to save their fields and homes amid floods, the makers of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's much-awaited sequel "Nikka Zaildar 4" have decided to push the release of the drama.

Makers, White Hill Studios, took to their official Instagram account and dropped a post sharing that "Nikka Zaildar 4" has been postponed due to the current flood situation in Punjab.

"The entire team of Nikka Zaildar 4 has decided to postpone the release of the film to 21st October 2025 due to the unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe that it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times," the makers wrote.

They further assured that they will be visiting the flood-affected areas in the state to extend their support.

"Therefore, the Nikka Zaildar 4 team has decided to visit the affected areas very soon and provide trucks full of rations and other necessary items to the people at the earliest. We stand with Punjab," the post concluded.

Initially scheduled to release in the cinema halls on 12th September, "Nikka Zaildar 4" will now be out on 21st October.

Made under the direction of Simerjit Singh, the story of the drama has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu.

With Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa as the leads, the project will also see Nirmal Rishi, Sonia Kour, Nisha Bano, Sukhi Chahal, Gurmeet Saajan, Gurdial Paras, Satwinder Kaur, and Anita Devgan as the ancillary cast.

The movie is believed to share the tale of a Punjabi man whose disinterest in wrestling changes after he falls for a Haryanvi woman who is passionate about the sport.

The movie is the fourth instalment in the popular "Nikka Zaildar" franchise after Nikka Zaildar in 2016, followed by "Nikka Zaildar 2" in 2017, and "Nikka Zaildar 3" in 2019.