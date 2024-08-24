Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in intimate ceremony

British actress Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Bollywood films like Thaandavam, I, Yevadu, and the recent release Crakk, has married her partner, actor Ed Westwick. The couple, who have been in the spotlight for their relationship, made their marriage official in an intimate ceremony, as shared by Ed on his Instagram.

Ed Westwick posted a series of photos featuring the newlyweds, Amy’s son, and their close friends. The pictures, captured inside a private jet, show Amy glowing in a beautiful wedding gown. Ed, known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, captioned the post with a playful message: "You're gonna need to change your IG handle ;) @iamamyjackson. We did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes. Let's go @biancobouquetweddings we love you."

Earlier this year, in March, Amy and Ed had shared moments from their engagement dinner party, further solidifying their commitment to each other. The engagement photos showed Amy holding her son’s hand, with the last image capturing a tender kiss between the couple. Both Amy and Ed twinned in white outfits for the special day, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The couple expressed their joy in the caption, writing, "Let the Celebrations Begin. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from all over the world!"

Amy Jackson, who previously dated actor Prateik Babbar, has had a notable personal journey. She began dating hotelier George Panayiotou in 2015, and the couple got engaged in Zambia on January 1, 2019. They welcomed their son on September 19, 2019, but later parted ways in 2021.

Now, with her marriage to Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson embarks on a new chapter, celebrated by their close-knit circle of friends and family.