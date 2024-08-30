Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick in a fairy-tale Italian wedding

Actress Amy Jackson has tied the knot with her long-time partner, actor Ed Westwick, known for his role in "Gossip Girl." The couple exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony at the enchanting Castello Di Rocca Cilento in Italy.

Amy looked stunning in a traditional white gown with an ethereal long bridal veil, while Ed complemented her perfectly in a white tuxedo. The newlyweds shared a few intimate snapshots from the altar on social media, with Amy captioning the post, “The journey has just begun,” accompanied by a ring emoji, symbolizing the start of their new chapter together.

Amy, who was previously married to British-Greek entrepreneur George Panayiotou, is the mother of a young boy, Andreas, who was also present at the wedding, adding a touch of familial warmth to the occasion.

Earlier this year, Ed proposed to Amy during a romantic getaway in Gstaad, Switzerland, making their Italian wedding the culmination of a beautiful love story. Amy Jackson was last seen in the blockbuster film 2.0, directed by Shankar, where she starred alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

The couple’s wedding has been the talk of the town, with fans and well-wishers showering them with love and congratulations as they embark on this new journey together.