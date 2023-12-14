An alcoholic man traverses transformative path against the system in ‘Dry Day’ trailer

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming streaming ‘Dry Day’ was unveiled on Thursday, and it shows the story of an alcoholic, who sets on a transformative path and challenges the system.

The 2 minute and 39 seconds long trailer delves into the complexities of addiction, love, and the extent of a man's sacrifices for his family. It follows the story of Gannu, who dreams of becoming a corporator and is an alcoholic. His wife, Nirmala, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, is expecting their baby but is heartbroken at the conduct of his partner for whom she fought against the world.

As Gannu’s prospects of becoming a corporator get delayed by 5 years, he sets out on the path to change the course of the society vowing to make people’s lives better by keeping them off alcohol by pulling some strings.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Jitendra Kumar said in a statement: “‘Dry Day’ is a captivating blend of comedy and drama, offering a rollercoaster of emotions. It was an exhilarating experience playing the character of Gannuin the movie. Getting into the skin of this intriguing character was like adding a new skill to my toolbox. The character's struggle of defying all odds in pursuit of trust adds depth to the narrative of the film. I'm excited for audiences to witness this unique journey on screen. The film's fusion of heartwarming moments and compelling storytelling is something I can't wait for people to experience and appreciate.”

The film has been directed by Saurabh Shukla, and is a story of an imperfect hero who challenges societal conventions, rebelling against norms out of love for his unborn child.

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared: “The experience of working on ‘Dry Day’ has been wonderful and enriching in so many ways. It’s a film that will entertain you and emotionally strike a chord as well. I really enjoyed building that relationship between Nirmala and Gannu. The story of our film is all about the transformative power of love and it will also draw your attention to certain important societal issues”.

“I’m so grateful to have got the opportunity to collaborate with Saurabh Sir. The writing is fantastic and I was most excited to film my first Holi song”, she added.

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 22.