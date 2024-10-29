Live
Just In
‘An evening filled with emotion and nostalgia;’ Amitabh after ANR National Award event
Legendary Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was the chief guest at the recently concluded ANR National Award ceremony
Legendary Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was the chief guest at the recently concluded ANR National Award ceremony, where he had the honor of presenting the prestigious award to Megastar Chiranjeevi for his outstanding contributions to the film industry.
During the event, Amitabh Bachchan praised the immense legacy of late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), acknowledging his monumental impact on Indian cinema. He also commended Nagarjuna and the entire Akkineni family for their efforts in carrying forward ANR’s legacy. In a light-hearted moment, Big B expressed gratitude for his association with Telugu cinema, having worked with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Nag Ashwin, stating, “I proudly consider myself part of the Telugu film fraternity. Don’t forget to cast me in your future projects,” he joked.
Following the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan shared his sentiments on social media platform X, writing, “An evening filled with emotion and nostalgia ... as the family and the Industry pay homage to ANR Nageshwar Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. My immense gratitude to Nag for making me a part of the evening, and Chiranjeevi garu, my great honor to present you with the ANR Award."
The heartfelt evening marked a fitting tribute to both ANR’s enduring legacy and Chiranjeevi’s remarkable career in the film industry.