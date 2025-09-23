‘Anaconda’ back to silver screen; trailer unveiled

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has unveiled the first trailer of Anaconda, marking the return of the legendary creature saga with a refreshing blend of comedy and adventure. Starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, the film is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 25, 2025, promising a wild Christmas treat for audiences.

Directed by Tom Gormican, Anaconda follows the story of Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), two lifelong friends struggling with midlife crises. Hoping to relive their glory days, they attempt to recreate their favorite jungle film. But things spiral out of control when a real giant anaconda interrupts their passion project, forcing the duo to swap their dream of filmmaking for a desperate fight for survival deep in the Amazon.

The trailer, filled with laugh-out-loud moments and thrilling sequences, teases a unique take on the classic franchise. Packed with misadventures, unexpected twists, and edge-of-the-seat action, the film promises equal doses of chaos and comedy.

Joining the ensemble are Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. Produced by Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican, Anaconda combines star power with creature thrills to deliver an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.

This Christmas, audiences can experience Anaconda in multiple languages across India, making it a festive release to watch out for.