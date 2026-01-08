‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ trailer promises a grand Sankranthi entertainer

The much-awaited trailer of Anaganaga Oka Raju has been unveiled, opening on an impressive note with King Akkineni Nagarjuna lending his commanding voice for the narration. His powerful introduction instantly elevates the trailer, setting the mood for what promises to be a colourful and festive family entertainer ahead of the Sankranthi season.

At the heart of the trailer is Naveen Polishetty, who once again showcases why he remains one of the most bankable and beloved performers of his generation. His sharp comic timing, effortless humour and high-energy screen presence dominate every frame. Each punchline lands with precision, offering a glimpse into the film’s promise of non-stop entertainment that is expected to appeal to audiences across age groups.

Meenakshi Chaudhary adds charm and warmth with her portrayal, bringing a sense of innocence and freshness to the narrative. Her chemistry with Naveen Polishetty stands out, while the love track, family moments and situational comedy appear neatly woven into the story, adding emotional depth alongside humour.

Directed by debutant Maari, the film presents Naveen Polishetty in a refreshing avatar, drawing praise for its lively treatment and engaging tone. The supporting cast, including seasoned actor Rao Ramesh, further strengthens the film’s rooted and wholesome appeal.

Mickey J Meyer’s background score amplifies the trailer’s energy, delivering a strong blockbuster vibe. The songs released earlier have already gained chartbuster status, adding to the growing buzz.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting, Anaganaga Oka Raju is set for a worldwide release on January 14, 2026, positioning itself as a perfect Sankranthi family celebration.