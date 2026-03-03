How to Download CUET PG 2026 Admit Card
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG 2026 admit cards shortly on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 must download their hall tickets before the examination.
Key Dates
Exam Dates: March 6 to March 27, 2026
City Intimation Slip Released: February 26–27, 2026
Admit Card Release: Expected 3–4 days before the candidate’s exam date
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it.
Details Mentioned on Admit Card
Candidate’s name and roll number
Exam date and shift timing
Examination center address
Candidate’s photograph and signature
Important exam-day instructions
How to Download CUET PG 2026 Admit Card
Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG/
Click on the link “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card.”
Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Submit the details to view the admit card.
Download and print multiple copies for future use.