New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG 2026 admit cards shortly on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 must download their hall tickets before the examination.

Key Dates

Exam Dates: March 6 to March 27, 2026

City Intimation Slip Released: February 26–27, 2026

Admit Card Release: Expected 3–4 days before the candidate’s exam date

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Examination center address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

How to Download CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG/

Click on the link “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card.”

Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download and print multiple copies for future use.