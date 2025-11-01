‘Andhra King Taluka’ comes with magical third single ‘Chinni Gundelo’

Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s upcoming entertainer Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 28. Featuring BhagyashriBorse as the female lead and Kannada superstar Upendra in a pivotal role, the film has already created a buzz with its teaser and hit music tracks composed by the dynamic duo Vivek & Mervin.

After two chartbuster songs, the team released the third single, Chinni Gundelo, today. Set against a romantic night backdrop on a serene beach, the song captures the tender emotions between the lead pair as they gaze at the stars and wish to freeze time. The enchanting visuals, dreamy setup, and soothing melody create a magical atmosphere that perfectly complements the film’s romantic essence.

Sung beautifully by Mervin Solomon and Satya Yamini, with graceful lyrics by Krishna Kanth, the song stands out for its soulful composition and visual appeal. Choreographed by Jaani Master, the on-screen chemistry between Ram Pothineni and BhagyashriBorse shines throughout the sequence.

With Siddhartha Nuni’s cinematography, Sreekar Prasad’s editing, and AvinashKolla’s production design, Andhra King Taluka promises a rich cinematic experience packed with entertainment, music, and emotion.