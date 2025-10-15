Anil Kapoor completes dubbing for intense action-drama ‘Subedaar’

Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has completed dubbing for his upcoming action-drama Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The filmmaker shared the update on Instagram Stories with a behind-the-scenes photo from the dubbing studio featuring Anil Kapoor and acclaimed actor Saurabh Shukla. Tagging them as “film school,” Triveni expressed admiration for both actors. Anil Kapoor reshared the story and confirmed the update by writing, “Dubbing wrapped.”

Set in the heartlands of India, Subedaar follows the emotional journey of Arjun Singh, a former army officer struggling to adapt to civilian life. Haunted by traumatic memories from his past, he also battles to repair his fractured relationship with his daughter, Shyama, played by Radhikka Madan. The story blends emotional drama with patriotism, highlighting themes of honor, sacrifice, and redemption.

The film is jointly produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, and is slated for release on Prime Video. Known for his intense screen presence and versatility, Anil Kapoor is expected to deliver a power-packed performance in this role.

Meanwhile, the actor recently enjoyed a vacation in Australia and shared glimpses of his trip on social media. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., and will next be seen in Alpha, Yash Raj Films’ first female-led spy action film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.