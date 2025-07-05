Anil Ravipudi releases rap song from ‘Bakasura Restaurant’

Character actor and comedian Praveen, widely appreciated for his comic timing and expressive dialogue delivery, is stepping into the lead role in the upcoming film Bakasura Restaurant. Directed by debutant SJ Shiva and produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies banner, the film promises a fresh take on humor with a unique theme.

Billed as a “hunger comedy entertainer,” Bakasura Restaurant features VIVA Harsha in the title role alongside a talented ensemble cast including Krishna Bhagavan, Shining Phani (of Bumchik Bunty fame), KGF’s Garuda Ram, Srikanth Iyyengar, Uppena Jayakrishna, and others. The shooting has been completed, and the film is now gearing up for its theatrical release.

At the recent launch of the film’s vibrant rap title song, composed by Vikas Badisa and performed by Badisa along with rapper Roll Rida, popular filmmaker Anil Ravipudi shared his excitement. “The title Bakasura Restaurant and its song feel fresh and engaging. I’ve known Praveen since the beginning of his career and truly hope this lead role brings him the recognition he deserves. Best wishes to SJ Shiva and the entire team,” he said.

Speaking at the event, director SJ Shiva remarked, “This is a hunger-themed entertainer packed with thrills and humor. Every scene is designed to offer laughs while keeping viewers engaged. We’re excited to share the release date soon. Having Anil Ravipudi garu launch our song is a true honor.”

The film’s technical crew includes Bala Saraswathi as cinematographer, Marthand K. Venkatesh as editor, and Sri Raja CR Thangal as art director. Music is by Vikas Badisa, with Vinay Kotti serving as executive producer. PR is managed by Eluru Srinu and Maduri Madhu.