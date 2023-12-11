Anil Ravipudi shares his best wishes to ‘Bootcut Balaraju’ and team

Bigg Boss fame Sohel is busy with continuous projects. His recent outing “Mr Pregnant” created buzz at ticket counter. Now, the actor is coming with another film titled “Bootcut Balaraju.” The film is produced by MD Pasha under the banners of Global Films & Katha Veruntadi under the direction of Koneti. Megha Lekha, Sunil, Siri Hanmant, Indraja are playing other important roles. The promotional content of the film, which has already been released, has received an excellent response. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi launched the teaser of 'Boot Cut Balaraju'.

The teaser is out-and-out hilarious. Family, friends, love, and entertainment are all commercial elements throughout the teaser. Sohel impressed with his highly energetic performance in the role of “Bootcut Balaraju.” Sunil, Avinash and Saddam's characters also entertains throughout the teaser.

The background music doubled the fun. Shyam K Naidu's camerawork is colorful and lively. All in all, the hilarious teaser has increased the curiosity about 'Boot Cut Balaraju'.

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipud conveyed his best wishes to the team at the teaser launch event. He said, “I know Sohel very well since Bigg Boss. He is working very hard for every film. I wish him success with this film. All the best to Bekkam Venugopal who developed the script of this movie, writers and all the actors who acted in it. The whole team needs your encouragement.”

Sohel said, “Thanks to Anil Ravipudi for releasing our teaser. He is one of the top directors in the industry and is encouraging all the youngsters. His presence gave us a lot of excitement. Producer Pasha made this movie without any compromise. This movie has been shot in a very high quality. Director Sri Koneti took all the precautions and made this movie amazingly. Bekkam Venugopal's team has developed this story. Thank you to all the team.”