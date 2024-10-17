Anirudh on board for ‘Nani Odela 2’

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has established himself as one of the top composers in South Indian cinema, is set to collaborate with actor Nani once again. After the success of Devara, Anirudh's popularity in Telugu cinema has soared, making him the preferred choice for several high-profile projects.

Anirudh had previously worked with Nani on two successful films—Jersey and Nani’s Gangleader. Now, the two are teaming up for a third time for Nani’s upcoming film, directed by Srikanth Odela, who recently delivered the hit Dasara with Nani. While Santhosh Narayanan scored the music for Dasara, Anirudh has now been brought on board for this new project.

Initially, music director Devi Sri Prasad was considered for the film, but the team ultimately chose Anirudh due to his rising demand and immense popularity. Though the official announcement is yet to be made, a poster released by the producers, wishing Nani on his birthday, indirectly hinted at Anirudh's involvement.



Fans of both Nani and Anirudh are thrilled about this collaboration, and excitement is building as the film's production is set to begin soon.