Ankit Batla to portray courage of real-life cops in 'Savdhaan India: Apni Khakhi'

Mumbai: Actor Ankit Batla, who plays a senior police officer in 'Savdhaan India: Apni Khaki', has opened up on being part of the show, saying he aims to portray the dedication and courage of real-life police officers.

The show narrates real-life crime stories that raise awareness about dangerous crimes.

Talking about the show, Ankit said: "Being a part of 'Savdhaan India: Apni Khaki' is an honour and a responsibility I cherish deeply. As Shiva Agnihotri, I aim to portray the dedication and courage of our real-life police officers who selflessly serve and protect the people.

"This season offers the viewers a unique perspective from the viewpoint of the police, highlighting their compassion towards victims and their relentless efforts in solving crimes. I'm thrilled to bring Shiva's character to life and contribute to raising awareness about important safety issues through our storytelling."

The fresh season will feature four courageous police officers from Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, portrayed by Tanvi Malhara, Ankit, Ishaan Manhas and Rajveer Chauhan, respectively.

'Savdhaan India: Apni Khaki' will premiere at 10:30 p.m. on March 4 on Star Bharat.