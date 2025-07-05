Anupam Bhattacharya calls being part of ‘War 2’ is a career-defining moment

Actor Anupam Bhattacharya is set to appear as a Navy commander in War 2, the highly anticipated sequel in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed drama is slated for release on August 14, 2025, and promises to elevate the stakes with a fresh storyline and a stellar ensemble.

Reflecting on his involvement in the film, Anupam described the experience as a “different kind of validation.” He emphasized that being part of a YRF production significantly impacts an actor’s career trajectory. “It changes your market positioning and opens doors for better prospects—both within YRF and in the larger industry. I’m hopeful this will lead to more exciting work,” he said.

Anupam fondly recalled shooting on Diwali day in 2024, calling the post-shoot celebrations especially memorable. “That moment—working on such a big project and then celebrating Diwali with the team—really stayed with me,” he shared, describing the experience as both fulfilling and auspicious.

The actor also highlighted the value of every role within a cinematic universe, regardless of its screen time. “Even the smallest parts have their significance, and often, they’re the ones that people unexpectedly remember. It feels gratifying to be part of something that big, where your presence adds to the mythos of the universe,” he noted.

War 2 continues the journey of Indian agent Kabir Dhaliwal (played by Hrithik Roshan), who now faces off against a rogue agent, played by Jr NTR. Kiara Advani joins the franchise as the female lead, while the sequel expands YRF’s spy universe with deeper narratives and broader global stakes.

With rising expectations and a release date locked in, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Bollywood projects of the year—and Anupam Bhattacharya’s addition only adds to the buzz.