Anupam Kherjoins cast of epic action saga ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’
In a major boost to the much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, legendary Indian actor Anupam Kher has joined the cast. Known for his remarkable presence in Indian cinema, Kher will be sharing the screen with Power Star Pawan Kalyan for the first time, promising an electrifying on-screen dynamic.
The film, directed by young talent Jyothi Krishna, has already generated significant buzz with a recently released teaser that has heightened expectations among fans. The project boasts a stellar team, including ace cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, legendary production designer Thota Tharani, and Baahubali fame VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan. The epic saga is set to be a visual spectacle with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani crafting the film’s music.
Currently, the team is scouting locations for the continuation of the shoot while simultaneously advancing post-production and VFX work. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two parts, with Part-1: Sword vs Spirit slated to hit theaters soon. Fans can expect a cinematic experience of a lifetime as the film’s release approaches. More details are expected to be revealed by the makers in the coming weeks.