Anupam Kherpens emotional tribute to Mahesh Bhatt

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his mentor, Mahesh Bhatt, as he celebrated 40 years in the Indian film industry. The emotional post, which included a photo of the two together and a handwritten note from Bhatt, showcased the deep bond between the actor and the filmmaker, who has played a significant role in shaping Kher’s illustrious career.

In the Instagram post, Kher expressed his immense gratitude for Mahesh Bhatt, whom he lovingly referred to as his “guru, friend, philosopher, and guide.” The Special 26 actor revealed how deeply touched he was by the filmmaker's gesture of congratulating him on this monumental milestone. Alongside the photos, Anupam Kher wrote a heartfelt note, highlighting the emotional moment he experienced upon receiving the letter from Bhatt.

“Sometimes pictures don’t capture all the emotions...What you can see is how excited I’m to receive this from my guru, friend, philosopher & guide #MaheshBhattSaab, who congratulated me on completing 40 years in the Indian film industry!” Kher shared. “I have been fortunate to have received a lot of love for my work over the years, but today, I feel I have received the ultimate prize.”

Kher went on to describe the profound impact of Mahesh Bhatt’s message, revealing that it moved him to tears. “What you don’t see in this picture are the many drops of tears that fell when this unfolded. You don’t see my emotions, you don’t see how this gesture of love and kindness from Bhatt Saab totally overwhelmed me and brought back so many memories,” he added. Kher was visibly touched, describing how he was left speechless, sitting in silence and holding Bhatt’s hand in gratitude.

Reflecting on his journey, Anupam Kher acknowledged Mahesh Bhatt’s pivotal role in his life, both personally and professionally. “#BhattSaab is a man who gave me my identity as an actor on screen. He guided me to be the human and the artiste that I grew into. He transformed me on every level. I’m forever indebted to him for making me believe in myself,” he wrote. Kher concluded his post by thanking Bhatt for his unwavering support, particularly on the release day of his latest film Vijay 69, which he described as one of his most special projects.

The heartfelt note came just as Kher's latest film, Vijay 69, was released on Netflix. In the film, Kher plays the character of Vijay Matthew, a 69-year-old man who refuses to let age define his ambitions. The film, which also stars Chunky Panday in a supporting role, was released on November 8 and has been receiving positive feedback from audiences. Kher's portrayal of an elderly man with a fierce spirit and a never-give-up attitude has been praised for its depth and authenticity.

Produced by YRF Entertainment and streamed on Netflix, Vijay 69 adds another feather to Kher's cap as he marks four decades of excellence in cinema. Over the years, Kher has been celebrated for his versatility, taking on diverse roles across genres, from hard-hitting dramas to light-hearted comedies. His collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt in iconic films like Saaransh and Daddy set the tone for his distinguished career, establishing him as one of the most respected actors in the industry.

Kher's tribute to Bhatt not only reflects his gratitude but also serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of mentorship and friendship in the world of cinema. As Kher continues to take on challenging roles and entertain audiences, his bond with Mahesh Bhatt remains a cornerstone of his journey, inspiring him to push boundaries and redefine his craft.

With 40 years behind him and many more projects on the horizon, Anupam Kher’s journey is a testament to his passion, resilience, and dedication to the art of storytelling.







