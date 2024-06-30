Anupama Parameswaran again pairs up with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Producer Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens has officially announced Production No. 8 under the Shine Screens banner, featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role. As indicated by the concept poster unveiled during Sri Rama Navami, this upcoming film promises to be a unique mystery thriller.

Reuniting the popular duo from "Rakshasudu," Anupama Parameswaran has been cast opposite Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Following her recent blockbuster success with "Tillu Square," Anupama is in high demand, and her pairing with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to create anticipation among fans for this intriguing thriller.

The makers have scheduled the muhurtham for the film’s official launch. The pooja ceremony for this yet-to-be-titled project will take place tomorrow at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, marking the commencement of the film's production.

Currently, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is busy with the shoot of his 10th film, "Tyson Naidu." With this new venture, the actor is set to explore another exciting and mysterious narrative, adding to his diverse filmography.

Fans eagerly await more details about the film, including its storyline and additional cast members. The collaboration between Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in a mystery thriller is sure to offer an exciting cinematic experience.