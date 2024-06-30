Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Just In
Anupama Parameswaran again pairs up with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas
Producer Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens has officially announced Production No. 8 under the Shine Screens banner, featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas...
Producer Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens has officially announced Production No. 8 under the Shine Screens banner, featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role. As indicated by the concept poster unveiled during Sri Rama Navami, this upcoming film promises to be a unique mystery thriller.
Reuniting the popular duo from "Rakshasudu," Anupama Parameswaran has been cast opposite Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Following her recent blockbuster success with "Tillu Square," Anupama is in high demand, and her pairing with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to create anticipation among fans for this intriguing thriller.
The makers have scheduled the muhurtham for the film’s official launch. The pooja ceremony for this yet-to-be-titled project will take place tomorrow at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, marking the commencement of the film's production.
Currently, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is busy with the shoot of his 10th film, "Tyson Naidu." With this new venture, the actor is set to explore another exciting and mysterious narrative, adding to his diverse filmography.
Fans eagerly await more details about the film, including its storyline and additional cast members. The collaboration between Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in a mystery thriller is sure to offer an exciting cinematic experience.