Anupama Parameswaran stunning images in Redsaree

Anupama Parameswaran (born February 18, 1996) is an Indian actress who works primarily in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films. Premam, which Anupama debuted with Nivin Pauly, was a commercial hit.





Later, she tried her hand at Telugu films with a few productions, including A Aa, in which she co-starred with Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.









In January 2017, she co-starred with Sharwanand in the Telugu film Shatamanam Bhavati, which was followed by Jomonte Suvisheshangal also starring Dulquer Salmaan.









Some of her prominant works include Merlapaka Gandhi's Krishnarjuna Yudham, A. Karunakaran's Tej I Love You.









Her upcoming projects include Rowdy Boys, 18 Pages, Karthikeya 2, Helen.















































